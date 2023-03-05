City of St. Martinville still under boil advisory

ST. MARTINVILLE, L.a. — According to Mayor Jason Willis, the boil advisory for the City of St. Martinville is still in effect and will be until at least next Wednesday.

He tells KATC several water main breaks and complications with the wells in the city's water system. Willis notes these are side effects of an aging water system, which is a major reason why his administration and the parish government are working together to begin water system consolidation efforts.

The mayor says when water main breaks occur, the city has to turn the water off, then back on. Naturally, he explains, this process makes the water unsafe to consume without boiling for a certain amount of time.

