Watch Now
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Butte LaRose bridge set to open Tuesday

Herman Dupuis Road Bridge 10_20230522.jpg
St. Martin Parish Government
Herman Dupuis Road Bridge 10_20230522.jpg
Posted at 3:43 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 17:41:40-04

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The two-lane Herman Dupuis Road Bridge in the Butte La Rose Community, formerly the site of the Pontoon Bridge, will be opened for traffic beginning at 8:00 A.M. on May 23, 2023.

The pontoon bridge was closed in February 2022 to be replaced with a $9 million, two-lane bridge.

The new structure may need to be closed in several weeks for the driving of pilings for construction of a fender wall; however, the closure will be only one day and then only from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00
P.M. on the day of the work, according to a spokesperson for the St. Martin Parish Government.

In three to four months, the bridge may again be temporarily closed between those hours for the installation of a rack gear system necessary to operate the swing feature of the structure.

Related Stories:

Construction on Butte LaRose bridge is well underway

Butte La Rose pontoon bridge to be replaced

Construction on new Butte La Rose bridge continues

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.