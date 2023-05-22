Butte LaRose bridge set to open Tuesday

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The two-lane Herman Dupuis Road Bridge in the Butte La Rose Community, formerly the site of the Pontoon Bridge, will be opened for traffic beginning at 8:00 A.M. on May 23, 2023.

The pontoon bridge was closed in February 2022 to be replaced with a $9 million, two-lane bridge.

The new structure may need to be closed in several weeks for the driving of pilings for construction of a fender wall; however, the closure will be only one day and then only from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00

P.M. on the day of the work, according to a spokesperson for the St. Martin Parish Government.

In three to four months, the bridge may again be temporarily closed between those hours for the installation of a rack gear system necessary to operate the swing feature of the structure.

