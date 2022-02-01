Butte La Rose pontoon bridge to be replaced

The Herman Dupuis Road pontoon bridge will be removed next week, and the passage will be closed while a bridge is constructed to replace it.

After years of using a pontoon, a "real" bridge, a $9 million, two-lane "state of the art" bridge, will be constructed in its place, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars tells KATC.

The project was delayed because the state project to reconstruct the entrances and exits from I-10 in Butte La Rose was delayed, Cedars said.

"We didn't want to isolate that community," he said.

The I-10 exits were opened Tuesday morning, just five months late, so the pontoon project will start on February 10, he said.

That passage will be closed until the bridge construction is complete, so residents and those who travel in the area should keep that in mind, he said.

