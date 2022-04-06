Construction on new Butte La Rose bridge continues

The St. Martin Parish Government provided an update on the current state of construction on the new bridge in Butte LaRose.

On Wednesday, government officials say construction on the new bridge that will replace the Herman Dupuis pontoon bridge is in progress.

So far, crews say the west approach to the bridge has been removed and concrete piles are being driven for the new bridge on the west bank.

Officials say The pontoon has been swung out, but more disassembly is needed on the east approach of the bridge.

On February 10, the St. Martin Parish government said construction of the new bridge was started.

Crews worked to salvage the old structure, as a local organization “Hearts of Atchafalaya” was interested in repurposing the Pontoon Bridge.

After years of using the pontoon, a $9 million, two-lane "state of the art" bridge, will take its place, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars told KATC in February.

See more images below:

