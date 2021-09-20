Anti-violence program presented in St. Martinville

Tonight in St. Martinville an Acadiana preacher offered a message of love to counteract the hate.

Rev. Lawrence Levy presented his program, "The Funeral is Canceled" to St. Martinville Sunday, but it's a program that is needed almost everywhere.

Aimed at bringing awareness to gun violence, the program feactures re-enactments of major issues like shootings and police brutality.

Levy has presented the program in many Acadiana cities, hoping to make a difference.

"With all the chaos and drama, we're bringing a message that will impact, empower and influence," he says. "We're trying to change the mindsets of our young people - black, white, rich, poor - it doesn't matter."