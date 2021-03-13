Pastor brings gun violence awareness demonstration, parade back to Crowley

An Acadiana pastor once again brought his community-unifying program to Acadia Parish this weekend.

Pastor Lawrence Levy's The Funeral is Canceled parade and program is being held in Crowley Saturday. The parade started at noon at the MLK building on W Hutchinson Avenue and ended on the side of St. Michael's on W Hutchinson Ave. The presentation was held next to St. Michael's Church after the parade, likely around 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The program aims to bring awareness to gun violence in Acadiana cities and has been held recently in Abbeville and just a few weeks ago was also held in Crowley. During the re-enactment, Levy walks around bloodied bodies laying on the street, including a mother holding her son, a man holding a rifle, and a young boy being held down by a cop.

The previous event in Crowley was held after a 21-year-old man was injured in one of two shootings on February 24.

Levy aims to unite the entire community, including community leaders, city council members, government members, and all citizens.

The program is, "centered around the awakening of the mindsets of people, trying to cause people to put the guns down, pick love up, and stir up what needs to be stirred up in a positive way," Levy said.

Acadia Parish youth also had the opportunity to sign up for paid internships and work experience at a hiring event Saturday held by Acadiana Workforce Solutions. That event took place at the Acadia Parish Courthouse until 2:30 p.m.

If you missed Saturday's event but still wish to watch, Pastor Levy is live-streaming on his Facebook page:

