St. Landry School Board fills district vacancy

A new interim member of the St. Landry school board was appointed during the Tuesday night meeting.

The district five vacancy follows the death of Denise Rose last month.

Bianca Vedell is the St. Landry Parish board member who will represent district 5. It’s an area Vedell grew up in.

“The position was brought to me to consider and timing was spot on as I looked into position and kind of some of the things it called for. My background kind of led itself to some of the things I think that could help our system progress forward,” said Vedell.

Her background includes business management, counseling, and clinical mental health.

“It’s very versatile. I plan to bring it all to the table and hopefully help to make our system better,” Vedell added.

Vedell says she’s ready to get to work.

“I’m excited to get to work on behalf of the students and all others that are involved in our school system,” said Vedell.

Vedell says she also plans to run for the position full-time in March 2022.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel