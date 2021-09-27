St. Landry School Board member has died

St. Landry School Board member Denise Oliney-Rose has died, a social media post by the school system says.

"It is with great sadness that SLPSB announces the passing of Mrs. Denise Oliney-Rose, District 5 School Board Member," the post states. "Mrs. Rose will always be remembered for her true passion and love for our district and for the schools and constituents she represented. She was a strong advocate for students and staff and her voice and her presence will be greatly missed."

We will update this post as soon as we have more information on arrangements.