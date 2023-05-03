Woman, juvenile arrested in Kim Drive shooting incident

OPELOUSAS, La. — Additional arrests have been made in connection to the shooting incident that occurred in the 600 block of Kim Drive on April 23, 2023, that injured one male victim, according to Major Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department.

Sierra Renee Morris, 23, of Ville Platte, along with a 16-year-old male juvenile were arrested on May 1, 2023, Opelousas Police report.

With the help of security cameras deployed in the area through a partnership with the Opelousas Housing Authority and the Opelousas Police Department, investigators were quickly able to identify the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Sierra Morris and booked her into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:



3 counts of Assault by drive by shooting 3 counts of Attempted 1st degree Murder Obstruction of Justice

Investigators on May 1, 2023, also arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for his involvement in the shooting. The juvenile was transported to a juvenile holding facility pending juvenile court proceedings and was charged with the following:

3 counts of Assault by drive by shooting 3 counts of Attempted 1st degree Murder

According to investigators, the shooting was a result of the suspect and the victim exchanging messages via phone and social media. At least one additional arrest is expected in the investigation into the drive-by shooting.

The victim in this case was treated and released after receiving treatment for his injuries, authorities say.

Chief Leblanc expresses that "the men and women of the Opelousas Police Department will aggressively seek to find and bring to justice all offenders who blatantly risk innocent lives by using firearms to settle grievances or disputes."

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile app). Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.

Our previous coverage of the shooting incident can be viewed on our website by clicking here and here.