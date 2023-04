St. Landry Parish, LA - The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place just after 4:00p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Kim Drive.

An adult male victim was shot twice and transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

The initial findings indicates that shots were fired from a vehicle driving through the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will release more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.