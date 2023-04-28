OPD makes arrest in Kim Drive shooting incident, more arrests expected

Opelousas Police have made an arrest in the April 23, 2023 shooting that occurred in the 600 Block of Kim Drive just after 4:00 p.m. that injured one male victim.

Investigators aided by security cameras deployed in the area through a partnership with the Opelousas Housing Authority and the Opelousas Police Department quickly helped identify a suspect vehicle in turn leading to the arrest made on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Investigators arrested Brennon Dupre, 21 of Opelousas.

Dupre was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:



3 counts of Assault by drive by shooting 3 counts of Attempted 1st degree Murder

More arrests are expected in this case.

According to OPD, the victim in this case was treated and released after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Chief Leblanc would like to express that the men and women of the Opelousas Police Department will aggressively seek to find and bring to justice all offenders who blatantly risk innocent lives by using firearms to settle grievances or disputes.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.