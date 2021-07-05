UPDATE: Last month a shooting victim; today a suspect

Police have a warrant for a suspect in yesterday's shooting.

Two people were shot on Pacific Street at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Port Barre Police say. A woman was shot in the back and airlifted to an area hospital and a man was shot in the leg, police said.

Today, Chief Deon Boudreaux tells KATC that the suspect is a 17-year-old who was shot in the town last month.

In that case, police were called to Osage Street on June 8, and found that a 17-year-old male had been shot, but already had been taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses to the incident said there were two juveniles fighting and a third person began shooting. The shooter fled the scene. Police have a warrant for that person, but he hasn't been arrested yet.

Boudreaux said his officers served a warrant on the 17-year-old's home last night but he wasn't there. There's a warrant for his arrest, too, but he also hasn't been found.

The investigation is underway. Police ask if you have any information about the shooting or those involved, please call Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.