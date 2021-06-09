Port Barre police respond to shooting on Osage Street

PORT BARRE, La. — The Port Barre Police Department is investigating a shooting which occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Osage Street. Police say they responded to a shots fired call and arrived to an unruly crowd of people in the street.

According to PBPD, the gunshot victim is a 17 year old male juvenile who had left the scene prior to their arrival. Police say he is being treated for his injuries at Opelousas General Hospital.

According to PBPD, witnesses stated the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between two juveniles when a third person began firing. The alleged shooter left the scene before police arrived.

PBPD say that during their investigation, Khalil Thomas of Port Barre, insisted on interfering and was arrested.

Thomas was not involved in the shooting, but showed up on scene after the police arrived.

Once arrested, police located a concealed handgun on him. He was later transported to the police department and booked for Resisting an Officer and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Port Barre Police Department at (337) 585-6212.

