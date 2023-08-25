UPDATE: Landowner issued cease and desist

We have an update on the fire we reported on Thursday.

Several residents called KATC, asking for help because there was a huge fire near La. 358 in St. Landry Parish. When we went out there, we learned the State Fire Marshal was investigating.

The owner of the property told us he had hired a contractor to clear the land so he could build a rice and crawfish farm on the property. He also told us that the contractor had obtained permission from fire officials to burn the brush cleared from the property.

KATC Investigates obtained a copy of the warning given to the landowner, who is listed on the document as Cody Fortier of Opelousas.

The document states that investigators found "several burn piles ignited and burning on property" at the location in St. Landry Parish. The warning states that the fire was in violation of the state burn ban, and orders that Fortier cease and desist "burning any material located at 317 Houston Richard Road in St. Landry Parish."

Cody Fortier's Linked In profile states that he is the owner of Rigid Constructors, which was the name on the vehicles at the scene Thursday afternoon. Rigid Constructors has been in the news lately in Lafayette; to read our stories click here, here and here.