Current: Witnesses say FBI investigating LCG drainage work and Guillory

The FBI is scrutinizing the company at the heart of two controversial LCG drainage projects and its potential relationship with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, according to three people who have been questioned by federal agents, The Current is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the agency is taking a “global” approach. Those who voluntarily sat for interviews told The Current that the FBI is exploring a range of issues already drawing scrutiny, including lucrative contracts awarded without bids to Rigid Constructors. Agents have shown a particular interest in the company’s involvement in the project to secretly remove spoil bank levees in St. Martin Parish earlier this year, they say.

That LCG simply attached a $3.8 million change order to a $390,000 contract awarded to Rigid through a bid process, rather than bid the new drainage work, caught the FBI’s attention, according to a source who spoke with agents and has extensive experience in investigations by both regulatory and law enforcement agencies, The Current reports.

“It was also clear that they found it strange that much of the work under that contract was performed under the dark of night,” the source tells The Current. “What they’re struggling with is whether the activity rises to a level of criminality or violates any federal regulation or federal law.”

