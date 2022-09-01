City Council to consider launching investigation of Guillory administration

The Lafayette City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday that would launch an investigation into the Guillory administration.

Several weeks ago, council members said they had questions about Mayor-President Josh Guillory's statement that he was in rehab for 21 days. The questions had to do with whether or not he was running the government; the City-Parish charter states that when the mayor is unavailable for more than 48 hours a city council member must be appointed to run things. Guillory assured them he was doing the city's business. City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, who was one of two people Guillory said he was in touch with, told council members they would be in violation of a state law and face fines and jail time if they went forward with appointing a replacement.

Even before that, City Council President Nanette Cook posed to Guillory a list of detailed questions about some of the administration's drainage projects. To read about that, click here. In response, Guillory said city employees don't have time to answer questions about how the projects were bid or paid for, and advised Cook to hire an external firm to do the research.

But although the resolution does mention drainage, it is much broader than that.

We reached out to the Guillory administration for a reaction, and they said they're ready to get started.

"We are getting a lot of questions about this, it's an investigation, we are not hiding anything, we welcome it and look forward to working with the City Council in the future," said Guillory spokesman Jamie Angelle.

The resolution states that the investigation will cover all employees of the "executive branch of the city of Lafayette."

The resolution also states that "the scope of this investigation shall also include an investigation of third-party entities and/or persons directly or indirectly involved, financially or otherwise" in the subjects laid out by the resolution for the investigation.

Those subjects are:

"All drainage-related projects and/or works (including but not limited to all transactions, events, occurances, facts and/or circumstances, financially or otherwise, related directly and/or indirectly therein), involving the direct or indirect expenditures of public funds, use of personnel, employees, assets and/or resources, either in whole or in part, of the City of Lafayette, for the time period beginning May 1 2021 through the present date..."

and also:

"The direct or indirect expenditure of public funds, use of personnel, employees, assets and/or resources, either in whole or in part, of the City of Lafayette by the Mayor President, at the discretion of the Mayor President or benefiting the Mayor President for the time period beginning January 6, 2020 through the present date."

January 6, 2020 is the day Guillory was sworn in as Mayor-President.