Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile

St. Landry Parish District Attorney, Chad Pitre announced the indictments of Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.

The overdose occurred on September 11, 2022, when a 17-year-old male was found in his bed, unresponsive.

The victim was transported to, and later died at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The victim's death was directly related to the ingestion of fentanyl, in which Carrier and Granger's were indicted based on involvement in the delivery of the drug to the victim.

Through investigation, Eunice Police concluded that Carrier had supplied the narcotics that led to the victim’s death. They say it was Granger who sold the drugs to Carrier, who then sold them to the teenager.

Both suspects were arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Both Carrier and Granger were indicted by the St. Landry Parish Grand Jury for the manslaughter of the 17-year-old male.

Arraignment for both Carrier and Granger are set for November 17, 2022.