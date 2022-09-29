Watch Now
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Eunice man arrested in connection with fatal overdose

Eunice Police
KATC
Eunice Police Department / KATC
Eunice Police
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 12:26:12-04

Eunice Police have arrested a local man in connection with the overdose death of a teenager.

Isaiah Brett Carrier, 19, was booked with second-degree murder.

The overdose happened on September 12, when a 17-year-old boy was found in his bed, unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, and then to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary toxicology reports indicate the presence of Fentanyl, police say.

An investigation ensued leading police to the conclusion that Carrier had supplied the narcotics that led to the victim’s death, police say.

The Eunice Police Department and Chief Randy Fontenot say they hope to get two messages out through this release of information:

"First, Drugs kill. In many cases, as this one, one never knows what they are getting when purchasing drugs from the streets. Many street drugs today are laced with Fentanyl, which has caused too many deaths recently," the chief says. "Second, If you provide drugs to anyone and they die as a result, we will charge you in their murder."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.