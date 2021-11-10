Three indicted on murder charges in St. Landry Parish

Three individuals were indicted this month in St. Landry Parish on charges related to two separate cases.

Two true bills were filed on November 3 with the 27th Judicial District Court against 20-year-old Keith Eli, II and Braillon Manuel. The indictments were for second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Taylor Joubert on September 30, 2021.

Joubert was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of Creswell Lane and Edith Street in Opelousas.

Two more true bills were filed on November 3 against Eli and Manuel for attempted second degree murder in connection with the same shooting incident.

Read more on the shooting incident, here.

—

A fifth indictment was filed on November 3 against 49-year-old Margaret Yvette Lee Barker of Krotz Springs.

The true bill was filed for the second degree murder of John Barker on September 6.

Barker is accused of shooting her ex-husband on Labor Day at a home on Seventh Avenue in Krotz Springs.

Read more on that incident, here.

