Krotz Springs woman accused in ex-husband's slaying

A Krotz Springs woman is accused of murder in connection with the slaying of her ex-husband.

Krotz Springs Police say they have arrested Margaret Lee Barker, 49, and booked her with second-degree murder.

She is accused in connection with the Labor Day shooting of her ex-husband, John Barker, at a home on Seventh Avenue in the city.

Police were called to the house Monday morning, and heard multiple gunshots coming from the front of the home. They found John Barker fatally shot.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

