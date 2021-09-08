Watch
Krotz Springs Police working shooting death

Posted at 9:33 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 10:36:55-04

One man died in a shooting Monday in Krotz Springs.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and so they could not release a lot of details, but a spokeswoman said she could confirm there was a shooting, and a man has died.

The man, whose identity will be released as soon as police have ensured family has been notified, will be autopsied today, she said.

Police do have a person of interest in the case, and they're talking to that person, she said.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call Krotz Springs Police. All callers can remain anonymous, the spokeswoman said.

