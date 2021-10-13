Man arrested in connection with fatal September shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man has been booked on a second degree murder charge in connection with a September shooting.

Police say 20-year-old Keith Anthony Eli, II, was arrested and booked on charges of Second degree murder, attempted second degree murder.

The fatal shooting happened off of Creswell Lane in the Vista Village Shopping Center.

Police say they discovered a vehicle in the parking lot at the intersection of Creswell Lane and Edith Street with two people suffering gunshot wounds.

The driver, who has now been identified as Taylor Joubert of Opelousas, was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries

On Tuesday, October 12, Eli turned himself in to police. A 17-year-old had previously been charged in connection with that crime also.

The teen was booked with 2nd Degree Murder and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

