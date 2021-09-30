OPD: 1 dead, 1 injured following shooting

Opelousas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to investigate shots fired near Jefferson Street, during the course of their investigation they discovered a vehicle in a business parking lot at the intersection of Creswell Lane and Edith Street with two people suffering gunshot wounds.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

if you have any information you are asked to call Opelousas Police.