Third arrest made in connection with January shooting death of Opelousas man

A third arrest has been made in connection with a January shooting death in Opelousas.

18-year-old Antonio Livings of Opelousas was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting death of 37-year-old Kelly Guidry. Livings was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and criminal damage to property.

According to Opelousas Police, officers began investigating a shooting near the intersection of N. Market Street and Cheney St. that resulted in the death of Guidry, who was shot multiple times.

Last week, investigators announced the arrests of 24-year=old Marcus Chenier of Opelousas and 23-year-old Jevon Figaro of Lafayette as suspects in the shooting.

Chenier was apprehended in Las Vegas with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, was transported back and booked on April 8; Figaro turned himself in to authorities and was booked on April 7.

Both were also booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and criminal damage to property. Chenier is also facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the investigation is continuing and more arrests may be possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel