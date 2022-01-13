Teen now booked in connection with Eunice weekend shooting

Eunice Police say the 15-year-old that was arrested following a weekend shooting has now been booked on charges related to that incident.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of the teen who was initially booked with contempt of court and possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot updated saying the 15-year-old has now been booked on a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder stemming from Sunday's shootings.

Investigators believe that he was one of the passengers in the vehicle that led police on a high-speed chase Sunday evening after a shooting; the driver in that case was arrested and still is in jail.

The teen, who was not identified because of his age, is currently in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice. This investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely.

Ray'zne Ivory, who was arrested Sunday evening after crashing the fleeing vehicle, was booked with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Flight in a Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Things and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things valued at $25,000 or more.

To read about these weekend incidents, click here and here.

