Eunice Police investigating shooting, high-speed chase

Eunice Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday.

The person who was shot is in the hospital but their condition is not known, police say.

There was a high-speed chase following the shooting that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into gully, police say.

One person in the vehicle was arrested, but police are seeking others who were in the vehicle. There are several people of interest being sought, police say.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.