17-year-old killed in Eunice

A juvenile was shot in Eunice Friday night.
Witnesses say shots were fired at two minors by a masked suspect.
The incident happened in a parking lot at a convenience store on E Laurel Avenue on US-190 around 10 PM.
A 17-year-old was shot and killed.
Eunice Police ask if anyone has any information, to contact the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.
