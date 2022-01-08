17-year-old killed in Eunice

A juvenile was shot in Eunice Friday night.

Witnesses say shots were fired at two minors by a masked suspect.

The incident happened in a parking lot at a convenience store on E Laurel Avenue on US-190 around 10 PM.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed.

Eunice Police ask if anyone has any information, to contact the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.

