Sunset Mardi Gras canceled

SUNSET, La. – The Sunset Mardi Gras parade has been canceled, according to a post on the police departmen't Facebook page.
KATC is working on getting more information.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers