Sunset Mardi Gras canceled

Posted at 4:42 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11

SUNSET, La. – The Sunset Mardi Gras parade has been canceled, according to a post on the police departmen't Facebook page.

KATC is working on getting more information.

