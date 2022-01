2022 Mardi Gras events set for Acadiana

Here's a list of Mardi Gras events planned for Acadiana.

This list isn't complete; if your group has an event planned and you'd like it listed here, please send it to us via news@katctv.com and we will get it in!

Friday, February 18, 2022

LAFAYETTE PARISH:



Krewe des Canailles Walking Parade, Lafayette, 6:00 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022

LAFAYETTE PARISH:



Carencro Mardi Gras Parade, Carencro, 11:00 am

Krewe Des Chiens Dog Parade, Downtown Lafayette, 2:00 pm

Krewe of Carnival en Rio, Lafayette, 6:30 pm



JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade 2:00 pm



Sunday, February 20, 2022

LAFAYETTE PARISH:



Scott Mardi Gras Parade 1:00 pm



IBERIA PARISH:

Grand Marais Children's Mardi Gras Parade 3:00 pm

Friday, February 25, 2022

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

• Kick-off Parade honoring COVID Heroes, TBD

With the return of Le Festival de Mardi Gras á Lafayette, the festival will run from Friday, February 25th through March 1, 2022. It will feature a new carnival with a new, more convenient, and spacious layout.

Saturday, February 26, 2022

ACADIA PARISH:



Rayne Mardi Gras Parade 3 pm

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:



Jennings Mardi Gras Parade 4:30 pm

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

• "Children's" Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m. (featuring Krewe d’Amusement, Krewe of Camelot, Krewe des Jeunes Amis, Krewe of Oberon, Krewe of Troubadours, and Krewe of Versaille)

• Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, Youngsville, 11:00 am

ST. MARY PARISH:



Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade 12:00 pm

Krewe of Dionysius Parade, Bayou Vista, 2:00 pm

Cypremort Point Boat Parade 1:00 pm

Sunday, February 27, 2022

ACADIA/ST. LANDRY PARISH:



Eunice Lil Mardi Gras Parade 3:00 pm

ST. MARTIN PARISH:



Henderson Mardi Gras Parade 12:30 pm

ST. MARY PARISH:



Krewe of Galatea Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm

Monday, February 28, 2022

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

• Monday Night Parade Honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXI, Lafayette, 6:00 p.m. (featuring Krewe of Apollo, Krewe d’Argent , Krewe of Attakapas, Krewe of Bon Amis, Krewe of Karencro, Krewe of Olympus, Krewe de Rendevous, Krewe de St. Martin, Krewe of Triton, Krewe of Troubadours, Krewe of Victoria, Krewe of Xanadu)

ST. MARY PARISH:



Krewe of Amani Parade, Patterson, 2:00 pm

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

ACADIA PARISH:



Carnival d'Acadie Parade, Crowley, 3:00 pm

ACADIA/ST. LANDRY PARISH:



Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras Parade, Eunice, 3:00 pm

IBERIA PARISH:



Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade, Jeanerette, 11:00 am

Krewe of Coteau Parade, Coteau, 1:00 pm

Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade, Loreauville, 2:00 pm

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

• King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 a.m.

• Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 p.m.

• Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:30 p.m.

• City Ball, Lafayette, 8:00 p.m.

ST. LANDRY PARISH:



Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Parade, Opelousas, 9:00 am

Sunset Mardi Gras Parade, Sunset, 2:00 pm

ST. MARTIN PARISH:



Butte LaRose Parade 10:00 am

ST. MARY PARISH:



Franklin Mardi Gras Parade 1:00 pm

Krewe of Hephaestus Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm



VERMILION PARISH: