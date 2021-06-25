St. Landry Parish shooting victim remembered by family as loving, hardworking

We're learning more about a St. Landry Parish woman detectives say was shot and killed by her husband Wednesday night.

According to deputies, Derrick Hills walked into a home on East Prudhomme St. and shot his wife, Rachelle Arceneaux Hills, three times.

Her daughters tell KATC she was hardworking, loving, and passionate about her business.

They say their parents have gotten into small arguments before, but they've never escalated to this point.

Hills was a mother of three, a business owner, and delivered medicine. One of her daughters was home at the time of the shooting.

"The daughter is going to be a star witness to this crime. We have other good evidence, physical evidence that we're going to be able to use to get a conviction," explained Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. "In my mind, my opinion after talking to the investigators, this is not a shut and closed case, but it's so close to that that we're very confident that we can get a conviction."

The family home is right next to the sheriff's Public Safety Complex. According to Sheriff Guidroz, Hills' daughter ran into the complex asking for entry and said her mother had been shot.

"We had patrol officers in the office preparing for the night shift and they went right away," Guidroz said. "He was gone by the time our deputies arrived there."

Deputies say the suspect, Derrick Hills, left the scene, but was arrested by Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputies within five hours of the shooting at his brother's home in Alexandria.

"There was a bench warrant for his arrest pending that we didn't know about for a traffic violation. Other than that, no other incident," added Guidroz.

Hills faces second degree murder charges and he's being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail. He will go before a judge Friday morning.

