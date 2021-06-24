Deputies investigating fatal shooting next to Sheriff's Office Safety Complex

St. Landry Parish deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening next to the Sheriff's Office Safety Complex.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, at around 7:45 p.m., an individual ran into the complex on East Prudhomme Street, asked for entry, and reported that a female neighbor had just been shot.

Deputies located one deceased female in a trailer next to the complex, Guidroz said. There was no one else in the home, and deputies are currently looking for the victim's husband, identified as a person of interest.

The victim's age or identity is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz clarified that the shooting occurred at a trailer located on private property at a residence next door to the Public Safety Complex, and the individuals are not affiliated or employed with the Sheriff's Office.

KATC has a crew on scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

