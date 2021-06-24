Watch
Deputies investigating fatal shooting next to Sheriff's Office Safety Complex

Searching for victim's husband as person of interest
St. Landry deputies investigating fatal shooting next to sheriff's Public Safety Complex
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jun 23, 2021
St. Landry Parish deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening next to the Sheriff's Office Safety Complex.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, at around 7:45 p.m., an individual ran into the complex on East Prudhomme Street, asked for entry, and reported that a female neighbor had just been shot.

Deputies located one deceased female in a trailer next to the complex, Guidroz said. There was no one else in the home, and deputies are currently looking for the victim's husband, identified as a person of interest.

The victim's age or identity is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz clarified that the shooting occurred at a trailer located on private property at a residence next door to the Public Safety Complex, and the individuals are not affiliated or employed with the Sheriff's Office.

KATC has a crew on scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

