Services set for victims of April shooting in Opelousas

Funeral services will be this week for a man and a child who died in an Opelousas shooting last month.

Alton James Thomas, 46, and Rakatelyn Janae Colla, 4, died in the shooting. Three other children were wounded. To see our story on the shooting, click here.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas for Thomas. He is survived by his mother, five children, six grandchildren and other relatives. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. To read his full obituary, click here.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas for Colla. She is survived by her parents, siblings, grandparents, and other relatives. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. To read her full obituary, click here.