Opelousas Police Chief gives a statement in reference to early morning shooting

In a statement from Opelousas Police Chief.









The Opelousas Police Department received a call approximately 12:56 AM in reference to several people with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Mia Street. Officers found one male subject dead inside the residence and 3 children was transported to the hospital. No suspect information is known at this time. This is an active scene and as more details become available we will update this story.



Chief Martin McLendon

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel