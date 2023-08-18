Parish President Jessie Bellard unopposed as challenger is disqualified

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — In a recent court ruling, Jessie Bellard has been officially declared the uncontested candidate for the upcoming St. Landry Parish President election.

The decision follows a petition from Bellard, citing Richard Lewis's failure to file taxes as the reason for his disqualification.

The court determined that Richard Lewis provided false information on his Candidacy form and did not file taxes for 2021 and 2022 before qualifying, making him ineligible to continue his candidacy. Consequently, Lewis has been removed from the race, leaving Jessie Bellard as the sole contender, officials say.

"I am honored by the court's ruling and look forward to dedicating my efforts to the betterment of our community. I am thankful for the support I received, and continue to receive from family, friends, and the community. I believe in transparent and responsible government, and I am committed to upholding the trust placed in me by the people of St. Landry Parish," Bellard commented.

To read KATC's previous coverage of the case, click here.