Parish President Jessie Bellard questions challenger's qualifications

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has filed a challenge to the candidacy of the man running against him.

In the suit, filed Tuesday in district court in Opelousas, Bellard alleges that John Lewis III, the sole candidate running against him, does not meet the requirement to have filed tax returns for the five years preceeding the election.

Lewis hasn't filed his state taxes for 2021 or 2022, and he hasn't filed an extension for either year, either, the petition alleges.

A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday in Opelousas to decide the issue.

We've reached out to Lewis and are waiting to hear back.