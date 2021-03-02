Opelousas woman arrested for alleged involvement in two shootings

An Opelousas woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in two separate shooting investigations in the city. One other person has been arrested, another is still sought by police.

Opleousas Police say that on Monday March 1, 21-year-old Allie Zoe Roy was arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder (8 counts), assault by drive by shooting (7 counts), and armed robbery.

The charges stem from two separate shooting investigations.

Police say the first shooting happened on February 9, 2021 in the 600 block of Pulford Street. Officers responded to a call for shots fired just before midnight, and upon arrival determined that several rounds were fired at a home.

The home was occupied by seven people at the time including men, women and children. Officers collected evidence at the time but did not immediately have suspect information.

The second shooting occurred in the early morning hours of February 23, 2021 in the 800 block of Patsy Street where one person was shot in the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Deandra Weston and Markentae Williams both from Mamou were developed as suspects in the shooting. The shooting was a result of a robbery of a firearm and an undetermined amount of cash, police say.

Opleousas Police Department Markentae Williams and Deandre Weston

Weston was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for one count of First degree murder and Armed Robbery.

Investigators are still looking for Markentae Williams.

Opelousas Police say that during the investigation, information was uncovered that allegedly showed that Allie Zoe Roy was principally involved in both incidents.

Additional charges have been added to Deandra Weston for his involvement in the Pulford Street shooting.

Opelousas Police asks that anyone with information related to these shootings or the whereabouts of Markentae Williams contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

