Opelousas Police make arrests in Leo Street shooting incident

Update: An arrest has been made in reference to the shooting that occurred in the in the area of Leo and Larry Streets on Wednesday, May, 10.

KATC originally reported on that shooting incident here.

On May 13, after canvassing the area of the shooting for surveillance footage investigators were able to obtain video of a vehicle involved in the shooting.

The vehicle was later observed in the area of E. Grolee Street and Cane Street.

After making contact with the vehicle the ensuing investigation resulted in the following arrest:

Markale Berry age: 19 of Opelousas



Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities Attempted Second Degree Murder 2 counts.

Kalvontre Mansfield age: 21 of Opelousas

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Marijuana).

Both Berry and Mansfield were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Investigators also believe that they were able to seize the firearm that was used in the shooting.

According to OPD, all evidence will be sent to the crime lab for complete analysis.

Chief Leblanc and the officers of the Opelousas Police Department will use all resources available to quickly and thoroughly investigate crimes that involve the reckless or intentional discharge of weapons in our community.

Crimes involving the use or illegal possession of firearms are given top priority in the day to day operations of the Opelousas Police Department.

As always Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other violent crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [l.facebook.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.