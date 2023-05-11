Opelousas Police asking for tips after shots fired

Opelousas Police are asking the public for information about gunfire that was reported in the area of Leo and Larry streets Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. after shots were fired. Officers found evidence that several shots were fired from a handgun, but no injuries were reported.

No motive or suspect information has been developed so far, and Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [l.facebook.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive a $2,500 cash reward.