Opelousas Police identify victim in homicide on Perrault St.

Opelousas Police have identified the victim in a homicide on Perrault St. Friday evening as 45-year-old James Kennerson of Opelousas.

Police responded to a reported stabbing just after 4:30 p.m. According to OPD spokesperson Major Mark Guidry, callers said that a person involved in the stabbing incident was reported walking away from the area with a bloodied white shirt wrapped around his arm.

Officers located the identified person about a block away from the scene of the stabbing, near the intersection of Stardust St. and Evergreen Ln. The suspect, identified as Corey Rosette, 44, of Opelousas, was detained for further investigation.

Police say eyewitnesses also reported the victim of the stabbing left the area in a dark colored sedan, and officers soon after received a call from Opelousas General reporting that a stabbing victim had arrived at the emergency room. At the hospital, Kennerson succumbed to injuries sustained from multiple stab wounds, police say.

The cause of the stabbing is still under investigation, Guidry said.

Rosette was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for one count of second degree murder.

