Opelousas Police respond to homicide on Perrault Street

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is responding to a homicide on Perrault Street that left one man dead after being hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

According to OPD, Corey Rosette has been taken into custody on a charge of second degree murder.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more details as they become available.

