Opelousas Police respond to homicide on Perrault Street

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 19:00:52-04

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is responding to a homicide on Perrault Street that left one man dead after being hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

According to OPD, Corey Rosette has been taken into custody on a charge of second degree murder.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more details as they become available.

