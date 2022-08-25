Opelousas arrest leads to identification of suspect in June 2021 armed robbery

St. Landry Parish deputies have arrested an Opelousas man for a June 2021 shooting after a witness recognized his mug shot after he was arrested for another incident, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says.

Nyhiem Hogans, 19, was booked on a warrant Wednesday with attempted-second degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened on June 24, 2021, in the vicinity of Alice Street and Story Street in the Opelousas area.

In that case, Opelousas Police Department detectives met with the victim upon arrival. The victim stated that while he was driving on Alice Street he observed a person standing in the roadway while holding an AK-47.

The victim then proceeded to turn onto Benjamin Street, intending to drive to the next block over, Story Street, and ultimately return to Alice Street and exit the area.

According to reports, while driving on Story Street the victim observed an unknown male holding a pistol with a large extended magazine enter the roadway from the bushes and shoot at the vehicle.

A total of 6 shots were fired at the front of the vehicle and windshield. As the victim drove through the ditch at the intersection of Alice Street and Story Street, the suspect continued to shoot at the vehicle hitting it multiple times as the victim accelerated and left the area.

No arrests were made, but then in October the Opelousas Police Department arrested two men for their involvement in an armed robbery that occured that month. The coverage from that incident can be found here.

The Opelousas Police Department said the victim read a press release regarding those two men, and recognized Hogans as the person holding the AK-47 in the June incident. Hogans' actions allegedly caused the victim to turn down Benjamin Street and drive past the unknown shooter holding the pistol.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hogans on December 2, 2021, charging him with attempted second degree murder. He was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on that arrest warrant this week.

Anyone with information about the shooter or this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest

