Two arrested for Opelousas armed robbery

The Opelousas Police Department arrested two individuals for their involvement in an armed robbery last week.

18-year-old Nyhiem Hogans and 19-year-old Shawn JeKian Oakley, Jr. were arrested for their alleged involvement in the October 9 incident in Opelousas.

Police say that Hogans and Oakley were involved in a transaction to buy a firearm from an individual. After making the transaction, police say the two allegedly used the firearm to forcibly take back the money given to the victim during the sale.

Hogans and Oakley were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of armed robbery.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to any criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to $1000.00 cash reward.

