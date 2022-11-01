One St. Landry Parish Board Member Accused of Shooting Neighbor's Dog, Police Say

The St. Landry Police Department confirm 42-year-old Joshua Boudreaux of Arnaudville was arrested on Sunday with negligent injury and illegal use of weapons.

Boudreaux, a member of the St. Landry Parish School Board is being accused of shooting his neighbor, who asked KATC to remain anonymous.

According to a press release from Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, officials received a phone call at approximately 5:00 PM, Sunday.

"An individual was shot by his neighbor and upon arriving it was discovered that Mr. Boudreaux shot at the neighbor’s dog for being in his yard and the bullet ricocheted off the concrete building and hit the neighbor that owned the dog in the leg," Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

While the size and breed of the dog remains unknown, police say they received several phone calls in the past, regarding the neighbor's dog.

"From the information gathered at the scene, the dog was not aggressive," Guidroz said. "So, Mr. Boudreaux shot the dog merely because the dog was in his yard and it had happened more than one time."

KATC reached out to the man who was shot in the leg, but he declined to comment.

St. Landry Parish has a leash law, which states dog owners cannot allow their pets to run loose, without a leash, according to Guidroz.

"The complainant asked Mr. Boudreaux to give him a check for a hundred-thousand dollars and he would not pursue charges and of course, Mr. Boudreaux stated he was not going to allow that," Guidroz said.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff said he recognizes that there are many dog-lovers in the community, however parish ordinances are strictly enforced.

"People need to keep their animals in their yard or on a leash and if that dog is aggressive and goes on another neighbor’s property and shows any type of aggression or kills one of their animals, chicken, rabbits or anything, then that homeowner can shoot the dog, but it has to be an act of aggression on the dog’s part," Guidroz said.

