National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused Washington damage

The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage during severe storms in the Town of Washington was caused by an EF-1 tornado.

According to a preliminary report from the NWS, the tornado had estimated peak winds of 100 mph. EF1 tornadoes range from 86-110 mph. It traveled for 0.9 miles and its path was a maximum 50 yards in length.

On Tuesday, Witnesses told KATC, and Washington Police confirmed, that trees and power lines are downed, and that damage was done to several mobile homes in the Church Street and E. St. Mitchell Street area.

A roof of a home was also blown off during the now confirmed tornado. KATC's Katie Easter surveyed the damage and spoke to residents.

The NWS report said the tornado ripped the roofs of several homes and snapped the trunks of several trees.

KATC's Jim Hummel spoke with a woman who says she believes the tornado touched down not far from her home.

Rose Johnson says she’s lived in her home just outside of Washington all her life. She had to replace her roof after damage in the 2020 hurricane season and says she’ll be doing so once again. She’s staying with her granddaughter until she can get the necessary repairs.

No fatalities were reported and no one was injured in the tornado.

