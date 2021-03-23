Damage reported in Washington

We have reports of damage in Washington from the storm pushing through Acadiana.

Witnesses tell KATC, and Washington Police confirm, that trees and power lines are down, and that damage was done to several mobile homes in the Church Street and E. St. Mitchell Street area.

So far, we have no reports of any injuries.

Cleco is reporting outages in the town, with between 50 and 100 residents without power. We're told there are crews there, and they will begin repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more information as soon as possible.

KATC's Katie Easter was live at the scene Tuesday morning: