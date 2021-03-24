St. Landry woman loses roof for the second time in months

Rose Johnson was in her bedroom when a suspected tornado touched down not far from her home in rural St. Landry Parish.

“I heard the wind,” said Johnson. “But I didn’t see anything because I didn’t dare look outside.”Johnson, 71, stayed in her bedroom until the storm passed.

“The wind blew the wall, and split the wall, and then the water started falling,” she said.

Soaked from the rain, Johnson called family members to let them know she was okay.

“I knew it was coming through, but I didn’t think it would affect her home as badly as this,” said her granddaughter Kyiesha Johnson.

Rose Johnson says she’s lived in her home just outside of Washington all her life. She had to replace her roof after damage in the 2020 hurricane season and says she’ll be doing so once again. She’s staying with her granddaughter until she can get the necessary repairs.

Family members have created a GoFundMe to help Mrs. Johnson with repairs. If you'd like to help, you can find it here.

