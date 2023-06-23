Man convicted in slaying of Opelousas woman

It took a St. Landry Parish just half an hour to find an Opelousas man guilty in the 2021 slaying of his wife.

Derrick Hills was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Rachelle Arceneaux.

Arceneaux was shot in her home. The killer used an AK-47, District Attorney Chad Pitre said. Video showed to the jury captured Hills leaving the home, with the gun in his hand, and fleeing the scene in Arceneaux's vehicle.

He was arrested later at his brother's home in Alexandria.

Hills' sentencing is set for July. Under Louisiana law, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.