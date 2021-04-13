Man arrested in Jeff Davis pursuit now booked in shooting

A man booked this week after a stolen car crashed in Jeff Davis Parish is now under arrest in connection with a February shooting.

Markentae Williams, 19, of Mamou, was arrested in Jennings after a stolen car he was in crashed. He was booked with illegal possession of stolen things and resisting arrest.

Today, he's facing attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery charges for a February 23 incident in Opelousas.

Williams is accused in a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Patsy Street. The victim in that case was shot in the back and treated at a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The shooting, they say, was the result of a robbery where a firearm and an undetermined amount of cash were taken.

Another person, Deandra Weston, already is in custody for the shooting, also on counts of attempted first degree murder and armed robbery. Weston also is from Mamou, police say.