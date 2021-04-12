Two men arrested after crashing stolen car

Two men have been arrested after a stolen car drove along I-10 and through Jennings before crashing.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies assisted Jennings Police and Lake Charles police chased a stolen car that traveled on I-10 east and then through Jennings at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The vehicle crashed into another car at LA 102 and Zigler Memorial drive, just south of Interstate 10, police say. An occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash, police say.

Deputies , Jennings Police and Lake Charles police attempted to locate two suspects that fled on foot running from the crash scene and were hiding in the wooded area east of the Jennings Walmart store. Both subjects were eventually captured and booked into the parish jail.

Kendall Jamal Pete, 21, of Ville Platte, was booked with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting arrest, and on an out of parish warrant from Evangeline.

Markentae Decoriyan Williams, 19, of Mamou, was booked with illegal possession of stolen things, resisting arrest and on an outstanding warrant from Opelousas. Both were booked into the Jeff Davis parish jail with no bond.

Anfernee Deandre Eduard Record, 25, of Mamou was released with a citation for possession of marijuana.

Additional arrests and charges are expected from Calcasieu Parish, police say.