Jury finds Opelousas man guilty of second degree rape

A St. Landry Parish criminal jury has found an Opelousas man guilty of Second Degree Rape in the sexual assault of a relative.

In April 2020, Reginald Jackson was arrested on a rape charge after a close family member reported the incident. Jackson will be sentenced on November 10, 2021.

The St. Landry Parish District court says that Jackson initially denied the allegations but during the course of the trial, changed his story and admitted to having sex with the victim but stated that it was consensual.

This was the third jury trial in St. Landry Parish since the Louisiana Supreme Court lifted the moratorium on jury trials due to the pandemic, they say. Criminal trials require a unanimous decision from all 12 jurors.

Jackson is also facing charges of manslaughter in the October 2019 killing of his son. He is still awaiting trail in that matter, officials say.

